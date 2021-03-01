Daniel Kaluuya’s Golden Globes Speech Suffers Awkward Technical Difficulty

Some winners are left speechless. But for Daniel Kaluuya, it wasn’t by choice.

Kaluuya took home the award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as murdered Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah” at Sunday’s 2021 Golden Globes. But apparently, no one was more excited about the actor’s win than the person who was supposed to take him off mute.

While accepting the first award of the night, Kaluuya was also hit with the first technical difficulty when no audio came through on his video. Presenter Laura Dern did her best to apologize for the moment, but things got awkward.

See it below:

Daniel Kaluuya forgetting to unmute his zoom after winning the Golden Globe for best actor is relatable at pic.twitter.com/RMN3lXf2ww — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 1, 2021

Thankfully, it wasn’t long before things got back on track.

“You’re doing me dirty!” Kaluuya joked as his audio was restored.

In addition to giving thanks to his family and the filmmakers, the actor went on to quote slain rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle and to honor Hampton with his speech.

“This took it out of me. I gave everything. Like the great Nipsey Hussle says, ‘We’re here to give ’til we’re empty.’ And I gave everything. And I couldn’t give it to a more noble man: That’s Chairman Fred Hampton,” Kaluuya said.

“And I hope generations after this can see how brilliant he thought, how brilliantly he spoke, and how brilliantly he loved.”

Kaluuya spoke pretty brilliantly as well. We’re glad we got to hear it.