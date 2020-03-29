After an eventful season that involved more than just the usual salsa and waltz, Celia Pacquola took out the winning title on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ on Sunday night.

Four celebrities, Celia Pacquola, Christian Wilkins (second place), Claudia Karvan (third place) and Ed Kavalee (fourth place) competed in the grand finale, which was brought forward a week due to the coronavirus crisis.

Celia’s nominated charity, Safe Steps Family Violence Response Centre, will receive a $50,000 donation.

“I really think it will be a few months from now before I realise or understand what this all means,” said the comedian.

“For right now, I’m so happy for Jarryd [dance partner], he deserves this so much. It feels great to be on a show that’s inspirational and aspirational, it feels like we did some good.”

Last week Channel 10 confirmed the final would happen earlier as social distancing restrictions continue to tighten amid the pandemic.

The series itself, hosted by Grant Denyer and Amanda Keller, was rocked by a Covid-19 scare earlier in the season.

Christian Wilkins and professional dancer partner Lily Cornish were forced to self-isolate after Christian’s famous father, Richard Wilkins, tested positive.

Luckily Christian tested negative to the virus, which his dad was exposed to, potentially after meeting Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson.

Now that ‘Dancing With The Stars’ has ended, Channel 10 is preparing to entertain viewers who are social distancing with the new season of ‘MasterChef Australia’.