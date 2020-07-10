This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
'Crazy Rich Asians' Author Sells Film Rights To New Novel To Sony, SK Global

Kevin Kwan will produce the movie based on "Sex and Vanity," alongside John Penotti, co-CEO at SK Global.

Sony Pictures and SK Global have bought the movie rights to “Sex and Vanity,” a new novel by Kevin Kwan, the author of “Crazy Rich Asians.”

When Kwan’s earlier novel was adapted into a feature film starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding in 2018, it broke records at the box office, at the time becoming the highest-grossing romantic comedy in the US.

In total, it earned $240 million, according to Variety.

“Crazy Rich Asians” was one of the first films produced by a major U.S. studio to feature a majority-Asian cast in 25 years. The blockbuster proved wrong a long-held myth in Hollywood that movies centered on people of colour won’t appeal to a general audience.

Kwan will produce the adaptation of “Sex and Vanity” with SK Global co-CEO John Penotti, who also co-produced “Crazy Rich Asians.”

“Seven years ago Kevin entrusted us (and our producing partners) with his ground-breaking bestseller Crazy Rich Asians, and ever since working with him has been a creative dream. With Sex and Vanity, he’s once again created a work of magic, crafting a riveting story about love and identity,” Penotti said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Sex and Vanity” tells the story of Lucie Tang Churchill, a young woman torn between her WASPy fiancé and George Zao, a Chinese Australian surfer she meets on the island of Capri. According to the author’s website, it is both “a truly modern love story” and “a daring homage to A Room with a View.”

“I am overjoyed to be embarking on this cinematic adventure with Sony Pictures and SK Global. Sony Pictures has produced so many of my favourite films over the years, and I am thrilled by [Sony executive] Sanford Panitch’s vision for this project,” Kwan said in a statement to Variety.

“I’m also very excited to be working again with my great friend John Penotti, who responded immediately and passionately to the world I created in ‘Sex and Vanity.’”

