zz/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx The Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective, studies have shown. Australia has agreed to buy 10 million doses from Pfizer.

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK and will be made available there from next week.

Britain becomes the first country in the world to have a “clinically authorised vaccine” to roll out, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said (Russia has approved a vaccine but there are concerns about safety and its efficacy).

Studies have shown the jab to be 95% effective and works in all age groups. No safety concerns arose from clinical trials.

In total, Australia has agreed to buy 135 million vaccine doses, including 10 million from Pfizer.

Australia also has deals for 34 million doses from AstraZeneca, 40 million from Novavax Inc and 51 million from CSL Ltd.

Latest detail from German BioNTech briefing: doses for UK "currently being packed" by Pfizer in Belgium ready for shipping "very very quickly", via thermoboxes of 1,000 doses each to be shipped either by lorry or plane. pic.twitter.com/pGvuTpFUSj — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) December 2, 2020

Some 40 million Pfizer doses have been secured in total in the UK, with 10 million doses due in the country by the end of the year.

People will need two doses, meaning enough has been bought for 20 million Brits.

Hancock told the BBC on Wednesday that 800,000 doses of the vaccine will be available next week, with “several millions” more coming throughout December.

He added: “We’ll then deploy at the speed that it’s manufactured, and the manufacturing is, of course, being done by Pfizer in Belgium, so that will determine the speed at which we can roll it out.”

They will have to come to Britain from the company’s distribution centre in Belgium, and need to be stored at minus 70C.

A priority list of which groups will be vaccinated first was released in the UK shortly after the approval was announced:

Older adults resident in a care home and care home workers All those 80 years of age and over. Front line health and social care workers All those 75 years of age and over All those 70 years of age and over All those 65 years of age and over All Individuals aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions. Moderate-risk adults under 65 years of age All those 60 years of age and over All those 55 years of age and over All those 50 years of age and over The rest of the population (priority to be determined).

Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of the England’s National Health Service (NHS), said the vaccination programme would be the “largest-scale vaccination campaign in our country’s history”.

Hancock tweeted: “Help is on its way. The [Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)] has formally authorised the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19.

“The NHS stands ready to start vaccinating early next week. The UK is the first country in the world to have a clinically approved vaccine for supply.”

On the challenge posed by the need for the vaccine to be stored at an ultra-low temperature, Hancock told Sky News: “This is a challenging rollout and the NHS in all parts of the UK stands ready to make that happen.

“They are used to handling vaccines and medicines like this, with these sorts of conditions.

“It’s not easy but we’ve got those plans in place, so this morning I spoke to my counterparts in the devolved nations to make sure that we are all ready to roll out this vaccine … from early next week.”

In a statement, Stevens said: “This is an important next step in our response to the coronavirus pandemic and hospitals will shortly kick off the first phase of the largest-scale vaccination campaign in our country’s history.

“The NHS has a proven track record of delivering large-scale vaccinations from the winter flu jab to BCG and, once the final hurdles are cleared and the vaccine arrives in England’s hospitals, health service staff will begin offering people this ground-breaking jab in a programme that will expand to cover the whole country in the coming months.”

It’s fantastic that @MHRAgovuk has formally authorised the @Pfizer/@BioNTech_Group vaccine for Covid-19. The vaccine will begin to be made available across the UK from next week. (1/2) — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 2, 2020

It’s the protection of vaccines that will ultimately allow us to reclaim our lives and get the economy moving again. (2/2) — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 2, 2020

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent MHRA to approve Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for use.

“This follows months of rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA who have concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.”

“The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week.”

With files from Reuters