WireImage for Pride In London Courtney Act, Montaigne, G Flip And More Unite For Wear It Purple Day Pride Party

More than 80% of Australian LGBTQ people said they feel worse now than when marriage equality was won in 2017, according to 2020 data.

Now, with many Australians impacted by lockdowns or working from home, the need for the LGBTQ community and their allies to connect is more important than ever.

Enter Wear It Purple Day.

If you’re scrolling your social feeds on Friday and wondering why people are wearing purple - it’s for an excellent cause. Wear It Purple day, now in its 10th year, is an annual awareness day for supporters of LGBTQ young people to rock the colour purple to celebrate diversity and champion visibility.

To celebrate, LGBTQ youth organisation Minus18 and Wear It Purple are throwing a digital Pride party stacked with performances from Cub Sport, Montaigne, G Flip, Electric Fields, Benjamin Trillado, and The Merindas with appearances by Kira Puru, Courtney Act, Alan Tsibulya, and Benjamin Law.

Singer songwriter Montaigne told HuffPost Australia it’s a chance for everyone to feel like they belong again.

“[This year] 2020 is nuts and it’s going to be harder to be out in our purple this Friday,” she said.

“But it’s more important than ever to show young LGBTQI+ Aussies that they are seen and heard and important. I’m thrilled to share a special performance this Friday night to celebrate Wear It Purple Day and ensure that no matter where you are around the country, you can feel part of this extraordinary community.”

Actor Georgie Stone, who plays Mackenzie Hargreaves on ‘Neighbours’, took to Instagram to talk up the event and said she was a “proud ambassador.”

Here are some of your favourite Aussie celebs and brands rocking their best purple outfits:

Students and staff came together virtually today to celebrate #WearItPurple, a day to foster safe, empowering and inclusive environments for rainbow young people. 🌈 💜 pic.twitter.com/JNNhWs85As — UNSW (@UNSW) August 28, 2020

We lit up Town Hall purple 💜 💜 last night to recognise young people in our LGBTIQ communities for #WearItPurple Day. 🏳️‍🌈 Help us celebrate diversity and create a safe and inclusive community for all. LGBTIQ resources and support services: https://t.co/f3iiq1AQWm #WearItPurpleDay pic.twitter.com/KONj1WXXEU — City of Melbourne (@cityofmelbourne) August 27, 2020