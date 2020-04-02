Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Climb To 1 Million Worldwide

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, across the world has surpassed 1 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 51,000 people have died from the disease and at least 208,000 have recovered from it.

The United States surpassed China, where the first known infection was documented in December, as the country with the most confirmed cases of the virus on March 26. There are more than 236,000 confirmed cases in the US, with over 48,000 in New York City alone. At least 5,600 people nationwide have died from COVID-19.

As the virus continues to spread across the US, China has reported few new infections locally in recent weeks after imposing extreme social distancing measures for two months. The country said last week that it plans to ease its restrictions in Wuhan, the initial epicentree of the pandemic, on April 8.

Several European countries, including Italy, Spain, France and Germany, have become some of the areas hardest hit by the virus. Italy has reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the world at more than 13,900.

In the Middle East, Iran has by far the most confirmed cases of any country in the region with more than 50,000. Israel has reported at least 6,800 cases.

At least 5,224 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Australia and 27 people have died.