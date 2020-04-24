Australia Chief Medical Officer Questions Trump's 'Disinfectant Injections' Cure For COVID-19

“Then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in one minute,” Trump continued. “Is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? … It would be interesting to check that.”

Bryan, who is the senior official performing the duties of the undersecretary for science and technology for DHS, gave a presentation during the press conference on experiments testing how solar light affects the coronavirus on surfaces and in the air. Higher temperatures and humidity may kill the virus more quickly, Bryan claimed.