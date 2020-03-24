Getty Images/EyeEm A 2-month-old baby has become Australia's youngest case of COVID-19.

Two Australian children under 10 have recorded positive tests for coronavirus.

NSW Health confirmed on Wednesday a two-month-old baby and a seven-year-old girl are among the record 211 new cases recorded in the state overnight.

Both cases were in contact with adults that had Covid-19.

“A two-month-old boy who was tested following close contact with a confirmed adult case and has had minimal symptoms and he’s isolated at home,” NSW Chief Health Minister Dr Kerry Chant told reporters.

“In a separate unrelated case, we have a seven-year-old girl who was tested following close contact with a confirmed adult case and is, again, has minimal symptoms and isolated at home.”

The youngest case prior to these was a 12-year-old child.

“I would like to re-enforce the Premier’s message about the importance of self-isolation if you have returned from overseas or if we have given you those instructions when we have identified that you are a close contact of a case,” Dr chant added

At least 2,136 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Australia and eight people have died.

New South Wales has the highest statistic at 1,029 cases while Victoria has at least 466 cases. There are at least 390 in QLD, 170 in WA, 170 in South Australia, 39 in the ACT, 36 in Tasmania and six in the NT.