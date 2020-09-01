This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Coronavirus In Australia: Victoria's COVID-19 Deaths Fall To 2 Week Low

Five people died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours while 70 people tested positive.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews speaks to the media at the daily briefing on August 31, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.&nbsp;
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews speaks to the media at the daily briefing on August 31, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. 

Victoria - the epicentre for COVID-19 infections in Australia - on Tuesday reported the lowest one-day rise in deaths from the virus in two weeks as a second-wave outbreak eases.

Victoria said five people died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the lowest one-day rise in fatalities since August 15, while 70 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a seven-week low.

The fall in the number of COVID-19 cases comes as the state capital Melbourne begins its fourth week of a six-week lockdown that sees residents confined to their homes, a nightly curfew imposed and large parts of the state economy ordered to close.

Australia has now recorded nearly 26,000 COVID-19 infections and 657 fatalities from the virus - far fewer than many other developed countries.

While the country has largely avoided high casualty numbers, restrictions to slow the spread of the virus have taken a significant toll on its economy.

Reporting by Colin Packham.

