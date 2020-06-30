President Donald Trump campaigned against former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 on the promise that he would “make America great again.”

On Monday, Clinton used part of Trump’s slogan to issue a succinct but biting review of his administration’s widely criticised handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former secretary of state shared a graph on Twitter showing how the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has in recent days, for the second time, skyrocketed to record levels across the United States.

Other countries on the chart, meanwhile, appear to be flattening the curve.

“Great Again,” Clinton sarcastically captioned her post:

The coronavirus has now killed more than 125,000 people nationwide.

Clinton has been a vocal critic of the Trump White House’s fumbled response to the public health crisis. Last month, she tweeted that Trump “needs to stop playing a doctor on TV” after he repeatedly hyped unproven treatments for COVID-19 during televised task force briefings:

A study of 96,000 coronavirus patients found that those who received a drug Trump has promoted as a treatment had a “significantly higher risk of death compared with those who did not.”



The president needs to stop playing a doctor on TV.https://t.co/0bimpU2WXG — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 22, 2020

In March, when the US began to lead the world in the number of infections, Clinton marked the grim moment with this tweet:

He did promise "America First." https://t.co/bzks3hqCUE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 27, 2020

And that same month, she offered some broader advice for taking in the president’s ramblings and lies about the pandemic: