Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Her Thirsty Rich Friends Asking For Free Stuff

Then, in a video, she said, “Anyhow ― that [previous note] wasn’t even written for the fans asking ... That was honestly just meant for my friends that are literally writing, saying, ‘Uh, mine hasn’t gotten here yet.’

“That’s ’cause I didn’t send it to you,” she joked as her husband, John Legend, laughed in the background. “Just kidding ― kind of.”

Teigen clarified that while her comments were directed at just a few people in her DMs, packages were still on the way for friends in Los Angeles and that fans can expect a giveaway soon.