Chrissy Teigen Got Her Nose Pierced And It Went Hilariously Wrong

Chrissy Teigen got her nose pierced and it didn’t exactly go to plan.

The model and cookbook author tweeted about her decision to get the body modification on Monday, sharing with her millions of followers that she did so while on vacation in St. Barts and that it went “wrong.”

“So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao,” wrote Teigen. In another tweet, she added, “Like how do you do it wrong? It’s a hole, through the nose. It’s like jerry seinfeld’s bobsledding joke. It’s impossible to do wrong.”