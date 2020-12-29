Chrissy Teigen Got Her Nose Pierced And It Went Hilariously Wrong

Chrissy Teigen got her nose pierced and it didn’t exactly go to plan.
The model and cookbook author tweeted about her decision to get the body modification on Monday, sharing with her millions of followers that she did so while on vacation in St. Barts and that it went “wrong.”
“So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao,” wrote Teigen. In another tweet, she added, “Like how do you do it wrong? It’s a hole, through the nose. It’s like jerry seinfeld’s bobsledding joke. It’s impossible to do wrong.”
A mere nine minutes later, Teigen emphasised that the piercing was “out and healed” and told haters that they “don’t have to keep being assholes.”
Teigen has wanted a nose piercing since at least July when the 35-year-old asked her followers if she should take the plunge and get “a little diamond” on her nose.
Despite this attempt going awry and some folks making Teigen feel bad, others insisted that she “do it again,” to which she replied that she will when she returns home from St. Barts.
Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.