Chrissy Teigen Updates Fans Following Miscarriage: 'We Are Quiet But We Are Okay'

Chrissy Teigen has reassured fans that she and her husband John Legend are doing “okay” after the model and author suffered a miscarriage.

The couple shared the devastating news late last month and were praised for discussing the subject publicly.

On Friday, John posted a moving tribute to his wife on Instagram following a mid-week performance at the Billboard Music Awards, saying he was in “awe” of the strength she has shown

Chrissy then shared the post, which she captioned: “We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much.”

In his tribute to his wife, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony-winning musician John said: “I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling.”

He performed his song Never Break at the Billboard Music Awards, and said the ballad, which was written last year, had been inspired by his wife of seven years.

The couple are also parents to four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles.

Following her miscarriage, Chrissy said she was “so grateful” for her two children and for “all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience”.

“But everyday can’t be full of sunshine,” she added. “On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

“We love you, Jack,” John wrote in his own message.

If you or someone you know is showing symptoms of bleeding early into their pregnancy, see a doctor or visit your nearest emergency hospital. If you are affected by the loss of a baby, SANDS Australia offers support through local support groups and a 24/7 phone line on 1300 072 367.