Chrissy Teigen Admits She Got A Boob Job, But Might Not Do It Again

Chrissy Teigen, the queen of all things candid, revealed something she’s never opened up about before: getting a boob job.

The supermodel and “Cravings” cookbook author, who is Glamour UK’s Spring/Summer 2020 cover star, spoke about why she went under the knife ― and why she might be hesitant to undergo a similar procedure again.

“Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old,” Teigen said. “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

Teigen said that she didn’t get it done to increase her cup size, only to fill them out, “so they are rounder and firmer.”

“I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now,” she added.

“If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift,” Teigen continued. “I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every ten years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.’”

George Pimentel via Getty Images Chrissy Teigen attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones on Feb. 9 in Beverly Hills.

In addition to opening up about her procedure to Glamour UK, Teigen also talked about her mental health. In 2017, the cookbook author revealed that she had postpartum depression after the birth of her first child, Luna, and also takes medication.

“The last month has been really tough. I’ll tell John, ‘Deep down, I know I am happy,’” Teigen said in the new interview. “But I think anyone with anxiety knows it’s physically painful to think about doing things. Sometimes reaching for your medication is like picking up a 60 kg dumbbell that I don’t feel like picking up and I don’t know why.”

She also said that there are moments when she knows she hasn’t “been good to myself.”

“I wasn’t managing my pills. I was just taking them when I remembered. My chemistry got thrown off,” she added. “So, I’m building myself back up. There are times I go to bed at 6.30 p.m. and wake up at 6 a.m. and lie in bed just thinking ― it’s like you can’t get enough sleep.”

THOMAS WHITESIDE

Teigen said in 2019 that sharing her struggle with postpartum depression helped her realise just how many people are also going through the same thing.

“I think more than anything I’ve ever done, more women on the street come up to me and talk about that article than anything else,” she said during an appearance on the “Today” show last year.

And now that she’s experienced it, written about it and talked about it, Teigen said she feels more equipped to deal with postpartum depression.

“It was more like, OK, if it does happen, like I understand it now,” she said at the time. “Even in the future with any other babies that come along.”