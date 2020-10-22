Stars Defend Chris Pratt After Brutal ‘Hollywood Chris’ Ranking Goes Viral: 'Being Mean Is So Yesterday'

Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Katherine Schwarzenegger have all jumped to the defence of Chris Pratt after the actor lost out in a poll of the ‘best Chrises’ in Hollywood.

The famous friends and family of the Guardians Of The Galaxy star have spoken out after he lost out to Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Chris Evans in the viral Twitter poll.

It all started on Saturday when filmmaker Amy Berg posted a tweet that read “One has to go,” alongside photos of the various Chrises in question.

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

When the overwhelming consensus was that Chris Pratt was the odd one out, he was swapped out with actor Chris O’Dowd’s in a subsequent tweet with the message: “I feel like this is harder.”

Many people cited the Jurassic World star’s rumoured political affiliation ― he sparked a backlash earlier this month for joking about voting in the upcoming presidential election ― and the claims that his church isn’t LGBTQ friendly, which he has since denied, as reasons for their ranking.

Sharing a picture of them together, Robert Downey Jr. said those questioning the actor’s character should take a look at themselves first.

“What a world,” he wrote on Instagram. “The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt… A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude…

“AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness…”

Mark Ruffalo also defended the actor on Twitter, writing: “You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life.

“He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

And James Gunn, who directed Chris in 2014’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, tweeted: “Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. @prattprattpratt is the best dude in the world. I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me.

“Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian.”

The actor’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, has also jumped to his defence and called out the responses to the poll as “bullying”.

“Is this really what we need?,” she said. “There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need, not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.”

Chris and Katherine wed last year in an intimate ceremony and now have a baby daughter.

After the Marvel star poked fun at celebrities for voicing their opinions about the upcoming election, Katherine made her political allegiances clear.

Rich Polk via Getty Images Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt

The oldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver unleashed her anger over President Donald Trump’s recent tweet downplaying the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic and endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“I’m actually at a point now where if I think that I am interacting with anybody who supports a man who tweets that when there are people who have lost loved ones and who are really sick and people who are still dying because of COVID, then I just don’t really know how I can understand how you can support an individual like that,” she wrote. “So, get thinking people.” Chris, meanwhile, has continued to stay out of the political fray, having previously said that he doesn’t feel represented by Democrats or Republicans.