Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome First Child Together

Katherine Schwarzenegger has welcomed her first child with husband Chris Pratt.

She gave birth sometime last week to a girl, Pratt revealed Monday in a sweet Instagram post.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt,” he captioned a photo of the couple’s hands holding the newborn. “We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.”

Pratt followed the announcement with a selection of Bible verses celebrating the baby’s arrival.

A day before the official announcement, Schwarzenegger’s younger brother Patrick let slip that his sister had indeed become a mom.

In a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Patrick Schwarzenegger said Sunday that the couple was “doing great,” giving a thumbs-up to the camera when he was congratulated on becoming an uncle.

“Just got her a little gift,” he said, then flashed a small package with a pink ribbon.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcomed their first child recently.

An unnamed source told People at the time that Schwarzenegger had left the hospital and the family was “doing well” at home.

“They knew they were having a girl and were thrilled about it. Kat had a good pregnancy and she is hoping for a quick recovery. So far, so good,” the source said. “She is going through all the first-time mom emotions. She is extremely happy, but a bit tired and overwhelmed. Chris keeps being amazing though. It’s comforting for Kat that he is already a dad and understands how it is to have a newborn.”

Schwarzenegger, the eldest child of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and Pratt married last year in California. They announced Schwarzenegger’s pregnancy in April.

The Marvel star also shares a seven-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Just days ago, Pratt said Schwarzenegger was “ready to pop” while out on a hike together. He shared an Instagram photo of the two on the summit of a mountain, joking he was “kinda grateful it didn’t go down on the trail tho to be real.”

Instagram

The couple have been staying active during the coronavirus lockdown and have been regularly spotted on walks together.

In June, Schwarzenegger participated in a candid conversation on Instagram Live with Dr Zelana Montminy and shared that she was doing “really, really well, actually” being pregnant in self-isolation.

“I’m really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful,” she said.

She also gave a shoutout to her “wonderful husband,” praising him for being “very understanding” during this time.

“It’s been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, have everyone wear masks all the time,” she explained. “That’s been helpful.”

Pratt, meanwhile, recently joked that he has indulged in plenty of the food his wife has been craving, including his fair share of pickles and ice cream.

“Can I be honest with you? I found myself complaining the other day about a little bit of low back and hip pain and how I’ve gained a little weight in quarantine,” he told Extra. “She just looked at me sweetly.”

“I was like … ‘Oh, right, right, I don’t really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?’” he added.

And in February, the actor gushed about his wife, a children’s book author, becoming a “great mom one day.”