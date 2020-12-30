Elsa Pataky's Hilarious Holiday Moment Is The Fun We Need To See As 2020 Ends

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been spending their holiday at their Australian home in Byron Bay, and the latest video from their end-of-year downtime depicts the fun and joy we all need to see as 2020 comes to a close.

On Tuesday, Elsa shared an Instagram video in which she enjoyed a fast ride down a slippery water slide.

“[Impeccable] landing,” she captioned the clip, which showed her sliding down on her belly before gently colliding into an inflatable object in the water.

Being a true family affair, Elsa’s husband her their children, daughter India Rose and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, could be heard cheering her on in the background.

Elsa and Chris been spending the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period with close family and friends, including filmmaker Cristian Prieto and Silvia Serra.

Last week, Chris also shared a special tribute to his wife, celebrating their 10 years together.

“Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more!😘😘❤️❤️😘😘@elsapatakyconfidential,” he wrote next to a collection of snaps of the pair.

The Australian ‘Thor’ star met Spanish actor Elsa in early 2010 and they married in December of the same year.

India Rose was born in May 2012 before the couple welcomed Sasha and Tristan in March 2014. The following year, the family moved from Los Angeles to the New South Wales coastal town Byron Bay.