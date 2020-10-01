Chris Cuomo Calls Out Ted Cruz To His Face As Interview Gets Heated In A Hurry

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Chris Cuomo’s interview with Senator Ted Cruz started to resemble Tuesday night’s chaotic presidential debate as the two raised voices, talked over each other and swapped family insults.

Cruz slammed Cuomo’s brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, over his response to the coronavirus pandemic ― causing Cuomo to wonder why Cruz wouldn’t be as critical of President Donald Trump.

Then he offered an all-too-blunt reminder of the insults Trump hurled at Cruz and his family during the 2016 presidential campaign.

At one point, Cuomo called out Cruz for “hypocrisy” after the senator complained about Democrats’ use of the filibuster. Cuomo reminded Cruz that he once read the children’s book “Green Eggs and Ham” during a filibuster of his own.

At another, he slammed Cruz’s “weak-ass argument” against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Cruz, for his part, called Cuomo “disgusting,” among other insults.

It was heated almost from the start:

But it got especially loud toward the end, when those family matters came to a head during a debate over the coronavirus.

Cruz brought up the nursing home deaths in New York as the coronavirus hit the state earlier this year, leading Cuomo to wonder why Cruz couldn’t be as critical of Trump’s shortcomings in dealing with the virus.

“Why don’t you talk to the president the way you talk to my brother, Ted? You afraid of him?” Cuomo asked. “You think he’ll smack you down at home?”

He added:

“I’m talking about the president. The one who called you a liar. The one who said your wife was ugly, that guy. You know, the guy now who you won’t say anything about.”

“You actually wonder why you don’t have a lot of Republicans who don’t come on your show,” Cruz said, then the two argued about who was raising their voices and insulting the other: