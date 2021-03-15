Charlie Hebdo Cartoon Shows Queen Kneeling On Megan Markle's Neck

Screen Shot/Twitter/Charlie Hebdo/ The cover of Charlie Hebdo. The speech bubble coming from the figure meant to depict Meghan Markle says, "Because I couldn't breath anymore!"

The French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has sparked yet another controversy, this time by running a front-page cartoon of an evil-looking Queen Elizabeth kneeling on the neck of a battered Meghan Markle.

“Why Meghan Quit Buckingham,” reads the headline of the issue out Saturday. The figure meant to depict Meghan responds, “Because I couldn’t breathe anymore!”

The scene is pointedly evocative of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed last summer by a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck. “I can’t breathe,” Floyd said repeatedly, as police refused to let him up.

Pourquoi Meghan a quitté Buckingham ?



Retrouvez :



👉 Reportage : l'écologie sonore à l'écoute des animaux

👉 Enquête sur la véritable histoire du poison chlordécone

👉 Comment Erdogan traque ses opposants jusqu'en France



En vente demain ! pic.twitter.com/X7hJHKHPDx — Charlie Hebdo (@Charlie_Hebdo_) March 9, 2021

The provocative cartoon was Charlie Hebdo’s response to Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey last week, which revealed that there were conversations in the royal family before their son was born about “how dark” his skin might be.

The couple didn’t reveal who made the remarks, but Winfrey later clarified that it wasn’t the queen or Prince Philip.

In a statement on behalf of the queen following the interview, Buckingham Palace said that allegations of racism made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “concerning” and being “taken very seriously.” Prince William told a reporter on Thursday that “we’re very much not a racist family.”

Meghan also revealed in the interview that life as a royal was so isolating that she contemplated suicide.

Response to the Charlie Hebdo issue was extremely varied.

Many defended the magazine’s right to print the cartoon as a matter of free speech. Others bashed the magazine for attacking the queen (while some praised it for doing just that).

The comparison between Meghan and Floyd did not sit well with many people: Though Markle experienced racism, she didn’t lose her life. Others saw that to be the exact point of the cartoon, arguing that Markle’s experiences aren’t comparable to Floyd’s death, yet the world seems to be far more transfixed by them.

#CharlieHebdo, this is wrong on every level. The Queen as #GeorgeFloyd's murderer crushing Meghan's neck? #Meghan saying she's unable to breathe? This doesnt push boundaries, make anyone laugh or challenge #racism. It demeans the issues & causes offence, across the board. pic.twitter.com/ptNXs8RtuS — Dr Halima Begum (@Halima_Begum) March 13, 2021

Granted, it's the result of freedom of expression from 'Charlie Hebdo' who we all represented in unison not so long ago. Also, it emulates how much contempt the French have for our improper protectionist state & national hypocrisies.



Truths are seriously uncomfortable. — Shaun Wing (@shaunmwing) March 13, 2021

This is utterly disgusting. So disrespectful to HM The Queen and shows not sensitivity to the Floyd Family. This is not free speech this is hate speech. — Bim Badejo (@BarrBims) March 13, 2021

#CharlieHebdo, this is wrong on every level. The Queen as #GeorgeFloyd's murderer crushing Meghan's neck? #Meghan saying she's unable to breathe? This doesnt push boundaries, make anyone laugh or challenge #racism. It demeans the issues & causes offence, across the board. pic.twitter.com/ptNXs8RtuS — Dr Halima Begum (@Halima_Begum) March 13, 2021

I disagree. The Queen stands for the monarchy and the picture depicts the perception of its blunt and stifling control over the humans who happen to cross its path. Agree or not with the sentiment, it’s perfectly valid satire. — alasdair ross (@AlasdairEcon) March 13, 2021

Exactly. It's a very accurate satire. And whether it's a satire over how unfair the royal court/the tabloids treated Megan, or whether it's a satire over how Megan & Harry have exaggerated their problems, well that's entirely up to your interpretation. That's pretty accurate. — Simon Kristiansen (@sikri06) March 14, 2021

The British royal family also represents centuries of colonial rule and oppression over countries populated by POC. The MM interview, etc. is only a small sliver of it. You are offended by the tree while ignoring the forest. — AoB Motomasa (@Audioscapist) March 14, 2021

This just in: satire can be vile. The two are not mutually exclusive. — dakthreign (@dakthreign) March 14, 2021

Offensive, crude and crass and I support their right to do it. — Fraz 🗯️ (@Fraz__K) March 13, 2021

There was no immediate comment from Buckingham Palace — or from the Sussexes — about the cartoon.

The 50-year-old Paris-based weekly is known for its incendiary covers and boundary-pushing positions.

In 2015, Muslim brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi opened fire at Charlie Hebdo’s offices, killing 12 staffers and wounding 11, after the magazine published satirical cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.