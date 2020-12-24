A Brief Reminder Of Charles Kushner's Creepy Crimes, Through Tweets

Donald Trump’s latest flurry of presidential pardons for allies included a family member, Charles Kushner, who was jailed 15 years ago for tax evasion, making illegal campaign donations and tampering with a witness, his brother-in-law, by orchestrating a sex tape with a prostitute and sending it to the man’s wife.

Charles Kushner is the father of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. His name shot up on Twitter’s list of trending topics Wednesday after the White House announced he had been granted clemency, along with Trump’s friend and confidant Roger Stone, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and 26 others.

Critics noted Kushner’s crimes had been described by the prosecutor, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, as “one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes that I prosecuted when I was US attorney.”

Kushner pleaded guilty in 2004 to 18 counts of tax evasion, witness tampering and making illegal campaign donations. He confessed to retaliating against his brother-in-law, who was cooperating with federal authorities, by hiring a prostitute to seduce him. He filmed the encounter and sent it to his sister, the man’s wife.

Charles Kushner served 14 months of a two-year sentence in federal prison.

Twitter users, journalists and critics offered a recap of his crimes after his pardon.

It will be interesting to see what @GovChristie, who prosecuted Charles Kushner, and whose work on the transition was thrown out and who was excluded from the government because of Jared Kushner's grudge about it, has to say about @realDonaldTrump's pardon of Charles Kushner. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 24, 2020

The thing about many of these pardons is that they are unnecessary. Charles Kushner served 14 months in a minimum-security prison camp and was released almost 15 years ago.



These pardons are just "Eff you's" to everyone and everything. A petulant child breaking things bc he can. https://t.co/NSN3hMmrxv — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) December 24, 2020

