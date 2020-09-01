Chadwick Boseman Helped Create This Iconic ‘Black Panther’ Line

During filming, Coogler said he and Boseman would often meet to “discuss lines and different ways to add depth to each scene.”

“We talked costumes, military practices. He said to me, ‘Wakandans have to dance during the coronations. If they just stand there with spears, what separates them from Romans?’” he continued. “In early drafts of the script, [Erik] Killmonger’s character would ask T’Challa to be buried in Wakanda. Chad challenged that and asked, ‘What if Killmonger asked to be buried somewhere else?’”

The director was referring to Michael B. Jordan’s character, Killmonger, whose final line in the film is, “Why? So you can just lock me up? Just bury me in the ocean with my ancestors who jumped from ships, ’cause they knew death was better than bondage.”