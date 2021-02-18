Celeste Barber Parodies Kendall Jenner’s ‘Barbie Crotch’ Pic

Kendall Jenner/Celeste Barber Celeste Barber roasts Kendall Jenner's teeny, tiny knickers.

Australian comedian Celeste Barber has taken a swipe at Kendall Jenner’s recent skimpy red bikini snap.

Celeste, who won fame for her parody photographs mimicking supposed real-life reenactments of high-end fashion shoots and celebrity moments, took aim at Kendall’s now-viral “mini-thong” image after followers suspected the picture had been digitally altered.

“Skims - Now with bonus yeast infection,” the writer captioned the image of herself in a red bikini alongside Kendall’s behind-the-scenes snap from sister Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims.

Followers praised Celeste for bringing the laughs and highlighting what a real woman might look like in a super-tight thong.

One Instagram user said: “You actually look incredible though.”

Another commented: “Why do we have to pretend we have tiny almost non existing vulvas? Love you Celeste.”

Someone else wrote: “I know you do these as a piss take, but you actually look fire.”

Kendall, 25, this week copped backlash from her Skims photo shoot, with followers claiming her elongated frame combined with the mini-knickers caused the picture to look like it was altered.

Some Twitter users likened Kendall’s frame to a Barbie doll’s:

i knew this was photoshopped to hell the second i saw her flat asf Barbie crotch. pic.twitter.com/l8gPfx6MLc — Kelli (@KelliTalksYT) February 14, 2021

Where does one keep their labia in panties like these? — Lynsae (@Lynsae) February 12, 2021

literally what i was thinking... it’s like she has a barbie crotch — Jess𓆏𓆏𓆏𓆏𓆏 (@toadlyqueen23) February 12, 2021

Instagram account Problematic Frame urged people to remember that editing could be at play.

“The smoothing around the bikini line is ridiculous,” the account said.

“Gals have lines, razor bumps, discolouration...nobody is completely smooth down there.

“Her arm and leg bend in ways that may allude to Photoshop.