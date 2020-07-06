Tiffany Haddish And Other Celebs Troll Kanye West's Presidential Bid

In the words of Kanye West, no one man should have all that power. So maybe all these additional presidential bids make sense.

On the Fourth of July, aka Independence Day aka the day Will Smith saved the Earth from aliens, West posted on Twitter that he was running for president, and the bid could come as soon as the 2020 election. The tweet included #2020Vision, but nothing about this vision is particularly clear thus far.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

The announcement gained more than 1 million likes, along with the support of celebrities such as his pal Elon Musk:

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

But West should watch the throne — his tweet also inspired some other presidential hopefuls.

Spoofing the rapper, Tiffany Haddish basically copied and pasted the presidential tweet, adding that she, too, is running. The comedian and actor is also apparently bringing a famous running mate, Dave Chappelle, along with her.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I too am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) July 5, 2020

Well this just in Dave Chappelle will be my running mate #2020Vision — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) July 5, 2020

Unlike those vying for the actual presidency, no requirements were needed to troll West, as several other celebs also announced their 2020 dreams.

Paris Hilton is apparently giving up her simple life:

PARIS FOR PRESIDENT ✨🇺🇸👸🏼✨ — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 5, 2020

In one of the most famous “Lizzie McGuire” moments, Hilary Duff picked up a bra — and now she’s picking up a nomination, too:

When it comes to the Oval Office, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda is one step closer:

I, too am running for president*



*have new music out — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 5, 2020

And, finally, actors Bob Saget and John Stamos are about to turn the White House into the “Full House”: