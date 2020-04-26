This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Celebrities Take Donald Trump's Sarcasm Defence, Fire It Right Back At Him

Chris Evans, Alyssa Milano and Mark Hamill joined conservatives, lawmakers and others in calling out the US president's coronavirus comments.

US president Donald Trump on Friday claimed that he was just being sarcastic when, a day earlier, he had pondered injecting people with disinfectant as a way to ward off the coronavirus.

But many people on Twitter weren’t buying the president’s rationale, which followed widespread condemnation of his original comments.

Actors Chris Evans, Alyssa Milano, Mark Hamill, Matthew Lewis, John Cleese, Patton Oswalt, horror author Stephen King and “Jeopardy” great Ken Jennings joined lawmakers, ex-government officials, conservative commentators, broadcasters and even Dictionary.com in criticising Trump over his defence.

Some even deployed the president’s purported sarcasm in their attacks:

