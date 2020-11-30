Catherine O’Hara has marked 30 years since the release of classic Christmas film ‘Home Alone’ with an incredible TikTok video reprising her role.

The Canadian actor appeared as Kevin McCallister’s forgetful mum Kate in the 1990 movie, who accidentally leaves her son behind when the family jet off on a festive break.

The moment Kate realises her momentous mistake is also repeated in the sequel ‘Home Alone 2’, which Catherine has reenacted on TikTok.

And the result is every bit as incredible as it is in the films...

I can’t stop watching this pic.twitter.com/DNOJOQ1V3Y — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) November 29, 2020

Catherine is currently riding a huge wave of success following her starring role in Schitt’s Creek , where she appeared as the iconic Moira Rose.

The Canadian sitcom experienced an explosion in 2020 mainly thanks to a mixture of word of mouth during lockdown and its clean sweep at the Emmys, where Catherine picked up the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series gong.

Many fans had only just discovered the link between Schitt’s Creek and Home Alone this year, leaving many of their minds blown.