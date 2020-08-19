Carole Baskin Responds To Tiger King Season 2 Rumours As She Dismisses I'm A Celeb Claims

Carole Baskin has shut down reports she’s negotiating a big-money deal to appear in a second series of ‘Tiger King.’

On Monday, The Sun reported that the hit Netflix documentary would be returning with claims Carole was “asking for a seven-figure sum” to appear in the follow-up.

However, the activist has denied any involvement in a second series, as she no longer “trusts” the producers.

Netflix Carole Baskin

Speaking to Radio Times, Carole said: “No one has asked me to participate in a second round of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness and there is no amount of money that would cause me to trust the producers again after their sick betrayal of the animals and me.

“I wasn’t paid the first time around, although several people have come forward saying they were paid. That violates the very nature of a documentary along with so many other things that were staged and taken out of context.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Netflix for comment and is awaiting a response.

‘Tiger King’ debuted on Netflix earlier this year, documenting the wild story of a group of big cat owners in the United States, including the titular Oklahoma zookeeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic.

Courtesy of NETFLIX Joe Exotic as seen in Tiger King

A reunion special, The Tiger King And I, followed a month later, although conservationist Carole declined to take part, as she was unhappy with how she was depicted on screen.

During her Radio Times interview, Carole also dismissed tabloid reports she is set to appear on the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, claiming “no amount of money” would entice her to take part.

She said: “I strive towards veganism so there is nothing so gross in the plant world, for me to be forced to eat on camera, as to make for entertaining television.

“The show has been criticised by animal lovers for the consumption of live creatures, and no amount of money would make me want to be part of something that disrespects nature that way.”

The ITV reality series is set to return later this year, but for the first time in its 18-year history, it will take place in the UK rather than Australia, due to the coronavirus pandemic.