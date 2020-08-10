Yet further proof that @carolkirkwood is a National Treasure pic.twitter.com/Q2uzv9mtl5 — Greg James (@gregjames) August 10, 2020

Lucky Carol Kirkwood spent her Monday morning basking in the early morning sunshine in Greenwich Park, but unfortunately all that heat seems to have had a bit of an effect on the BBC weather presenter.

During Monday’s BBC Breakfast live forecast, Carol made an unfortunate gaffe that saw her get her words mixed up.

“Look at it,” she told viewers as the camera took a panoramic view of the London skyline. “The sun is beating down.”

She then added: “We’ve seen lots of doggers.”

In a royal park, Carol? Surely not?

“Not doggers of course,” she quickly added. “Lots of dog walkers and joggers around here during the course of this morning.”

Phew.

According to Urban Dictionary, Doggers is a British term for people who like to have sex in public.

That will teach me to try and say joggers and dog walkers in the same sentence!!! Sorry! 😩xxx — Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) August 10, 2020

Carol’s slip up brightened up many viewers’ Monday mornings, including a few of her fellow presenters...

🙈 When the weather report doesn't go to plan 😂@carolkirkwood recovered wonderfully while giving us the forecast live from Greenwich Park. 👏 pic.twitter.com/XQhOF44Tph — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) August 10, 2020

Absolutely made my day sweetheart....so funny...and you handled it with the usual professionalism that you display every day. You looked lovely today too ☺️ — Jules@hakunamatata (@Julie86719270) August 10, 2020

You did make me giggle this Monday morning, thank you! We love you @carolkirkwood 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Callum 🏳️‍🌈 (@callumgx) August 10, 2020

Legend. Made my morning. Keep up the good work. 👍 — Jo 🍍 (@JoannaEE) August 10, 2020