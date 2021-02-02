Captain Tom Moore, WW2 Veteran Who Raised Millions For UK Health Workers, Dies Age 100

Captain Sir Tom Moore has died at the age of 100 after testing positive for COVID-19.

The charity fundraiser was taken to Bedford Hospital on Sunday after being treated for pneumonia for some time and testing positive for coronavirus last week.

In a statement, his daughters Hannah and Lucy said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime. We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

“The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.”

PA Captain Sir Tom Moore raised more than £32m for the NHS

Sir Tom’s fundraising efforts raised more than £32 million for the NHS, walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the first national lockdown in April.

The veteran set out to raise £1,000 from his charity challenge but his efforts struck a chord with the nation, and praise and donations flooded in.

He raised a total of £32.7 million, with donations from 1.5 million supporters, before his fundraising page was closed at midnight following his 100th birthday on April 30.

He started his challenge a little over three weeks earlier, and encouraged people to continue to donate to NHS Charities Together.

In acknowledgement of his efforts, he was knighted by the Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in summer 2020.

PA Captain Sir Thomas Moore receiving his knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II during a ceremony at Windsor Castle last year

Sir Tom rounded off 2020 with a trip to Barbados with his family, and his fundraising efforts were marked during the New Years drone display in London, as his figure appeared over the O2 Arena.

Sir Tom’s family confirmed his illness on Sunday, saying he had needed additional help with his breathing and was being treated on a ward but not in ICU.

After news of his death emerged, the NHS, for which Sir Tom raised millions of pounds, tweeted: “Thanks for everything Sir Tom.”

The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore.



Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them. pic.twitter.com/nl1krvoUlW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 2, 2021

Such sad news. RIP Captain. https://t.co/Dg4TYasNTI — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 2, 2021

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Such sad news. RIP Captain.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted: “I’m so sorry to hear that Captain Tom has passed away in hospital.

“He was a great British hero that showed the best of our country & I send my best wishes to his family at this time.”

Ahead of the announcement of his death on Tuesday, the Archbishop of Canterbury described Sir Tom as “a gift”, telling ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I think one of Sir Tom’s extraordinary achievements is to stand for all of us in the most remarkable way – in his courage, in the way he supported the NHS and raised so much money, and now to stand for all of us in this battle against Covid, he stands for every patient.”