A young Filipino-American woman exercising in a public park captured an older woman delivering an expletive-laden rant against her on Wednesday ― the latest in a series of videos documenting racist interactions that have racked up millions of views on social media.

“Get the fuck out of this world. Get the fuck out of this state and go back to whatever fucking Asian country you belong in,” the unidentified older woman said.

The younger woman, who has been identified only as “Sherry” for fear of additional harassment, told CNN the incident was unprovoked. Sherry had been jumping and stretching on a set of stairs in Torrance, California, she said, when the woman appeared.

″[A]ll of a sudden I see her, and she goes around another Asian lady doing Tai Chi, and then walks down those stairs, and then goes up my stairs and then comes back down and kind of like nudges me on my left shoulder, and that’s when I said, ‘Oh, Jesus,’” the young woman told the network.

The older woman then began yelling at her for “talk[ing] to me like that,” saying, “You’re going to get your ass kicked by my family. They’re going to fuck you up!”

Asked what was wrong, the older woman claims Sherry was hogging the stairs.

“I was minding my own business,” Sherry told CNN. “I thought this would never happen to me. I thought if you just mind your business, nothing could happen.”

My coworker/friend encountered an evil racist at the park during her workout in Torrance today 🤬 pic.twitter.com/z0fXtUNpmI — Sweet T (@mynamegangg) June 10, 2020

On Thursday, another video emerged showing what appears to be the same older woman in the same blue-and-white floral outfit engaged in a racist attack against another person ― this time a man parked next to her car.

“You know what, I am not a racist person, but you know what, you need to go home. Go home,” she tells the man.

“You know how many people can’t stand you being here?” she continues.

The woman appeared to be upset that the man was parked too close to her, even though the video shows her car positioned over the line adjoining the next parking space.

Our friend and attorney just sent us this video of a very racist and extremely disturbed old lady going off on him while his kids are in the car.... pic.twitter.com/DvkE7oKL5s — brendon mcnerney (@brendonmcnerney) June 11, 2020

The videos follow an incident on the opposite coast in late May, when a white woman accused a Black man of threatening her life for requesting that she follow park rules and leash her dog. The man had merely been watching birds in New York City’s Central Park.