Buckingham Palace Reveals Cause Of Prince Philip's Hospitalisation

ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images The Duke of Edinburgh listens to buglers during the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles at Windsor castle in Windsor on July 22, 2020.

Buckingham Palace on Tuesday revealed the cause of Prince Philip’s hospitalisation, a week after the 99-year-old royal was admitted to the hospital.

“The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII’s Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection,” the palace said in a statement shared with HuffPost. “He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.”

Sources close to the palace previously confirmed that the duke’s illness was not related to COVID-19. Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth got their first COVID-19 vaccination in January.

Prince Edward told Sky News on Tuesday that his father is “a lot better.”

“He’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing, so we keep our fingers crossed,” the Earl of Wessex said.

When asked if his father was frustrated in the hospital, Edward laughed and said “just a bit.”

“I think that gets to all of us, and then, you can only watch the clock so many times and the walls are only so interesting,” he said.

“We’ve had some brilliant and lovely messages from all sorts of people, and we really appreciate that and so does he,” the early added. “I’ve been passing them on. It’s fantastic, thank you.”

Prince William also gave an update on his grandfather Monday while visiting a coronavirus vaccination center.

“Yes, he’s OK, they’re keeping an eye on him,” William said with a wink.