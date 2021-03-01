Buckingham Palace Gives An Update On Prince Philip's Condition

Buckingham Palace on Monday released an update on Prince Philip’s hospitalisation, confirming for the first time that the Duke of Edinburgh is being examined for a preexisting heart condition while he undergoes treatment for an unspecified infection.

Philip, 99, who has been hospitalised for nearly two weeks, “remains comfortable” and will stay in the hospital “at least until the end of the week,” the palace said in the statement.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition,” the palace said.

ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images The Duke of Edinburgh listens to buglers during the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles at Windsor castle in Windsor on July 22, 2020.

“The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week,” the statement added.

Last week, Buckingham Palace finally confirmed the royal was being treated for an infection, but failed to mention any details or the heart condition.

Prince William said during an engagement one week ago that his grandfather was “OK.” Prince Edward told Sky News his father was “a lot better.”

“He’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing, so we keep our fingers crossed,” the Earl of Wessex said.