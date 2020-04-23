The Reason Bruce Willis Quarantines With Demi Moore And Not His Wife Is … Weird

Sure, why not?

Scout Willis, the middle child of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, went on the “Dopey” podcast last Friday and explained why her divorced parents are quarantining together in Sun Valley, Idaho, while Willis’ current wife, Emma Heming Willis, is staying in Los Angeles with their two daughters.

… And it’s quite a story.

“My stepmom was going to come up here, too, with my little sisters,” Scout Willis, 28, said. ”[But] my younger sister… [who has] never gotten a talk about not fucking with hypodermic needles… she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot.”

She went on to explain that Heming took the 7-year-old child to the doctor to get tests.

“So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor, so my dad came [to Idaho] early and then travel got crazy,” Scout Willis said. “So my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters.”

Moore and Bruce Willis divorced in 2000 but they remain friendly. The famous exes raised eyebrows in the past couple of weeks when photos of them quarantining together during the COVID-19 outbreak began hitting social media — especially because Heming wasn’t in any of the photos.

Heming, though, gave her approval to the shot that featured her husband and Moore in matching pajamas. “Not many can pull that color off! 😂 Lookin good squad 💚💚💚💚,” Heming commented on Instagram.

Scout Willis added on the “Dopey” podcast that even though it seemed “a roll of a dice of who you were with” when most people felt obliged to go on lockdown and socially distance, she feels “very grateful to be with my family.”