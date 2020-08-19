Survivor's Brooke Jowett Calls For 'Culturally Diverse Bachelorette' In 2021

“There is no better feeling than receiving messages from parents saying that they are so happy their child has someone like myself to look up to. I have received many messages from younger culturally diverse girls who have said ‘I’m Sri Lankan too!’. I love sharing that sense of pride with them.”

Brooke’s Connection To ‘The Bachelor’

Brooke dated Locky Gilbert for a few months while filming ‘Survivor’ in Fiji last year, however they split soon after after due to living in separate states.

“It was instant, like, you’re my person,” Brooke told TV WEEK in March about meeting Locky for the first time on the show.

“As soon as we got there [to Fiji, where Survivor is filmed], we were joined at the hip,” she said.