“As much as we have had those trust issues with police, I think Aboriginal people really do still respect authority because at the end of the day we expect them to make us feel safe and we do call upon them to make us feel safe,” Narelda told HuffPost Australia on Monday.

“But on a number of occasions, it’s not gone to plan and on a number occasions when family have phoned police to help out the situation, people have ended up dead.”

The Guardian’s special 2018 Deaths Inside report used 10 years of coronial data to find that 407 Indigenous Australians had died in police care since the end of 1991’s royal commission.