Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn and boyfriend Sam Asghari were among those to comment on the video soon after it was uploaded, but what no one was expecting was that Justin himself would also send the Womanizer singer a message, posting a string of emojis.
Britney’s own chart-topping song, Everytime, is perceived by many as her response to Cry Me A River, and her split from Justin.
While Britney has now been dating Sam Asghari since 2016, Justin is married to actress Jessica Biel, with whom he has a son.
Calvin Harris And Taylor Swift
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
Calvin Harris made headlines the world over when he called out his ex on Twitter, accusing her of trying to 'tear him down' and suggesting she has a tendency to 'bury' anyone she disagrees with, including her pop rival Katy Perry.
Calvin Harris And Rita Ora
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Taylor isn't the only one of Calvin's exes he's got beef with, though. Rita Ora revealed shortly after their split that the DJ had forbidden her from performing their collaboration 'I Will Never Let You Down' at an awards ceremony in the US.
He later insisted he had a 'damn good reason' for putting the brakes on her scheduled performance.
Stephanie Davis and Jeremy McConnell
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
It was drama from the beginning with these two, who met in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house in January 2016, when Stephanie was still dating model Sam Reece.
Although they tried to make a go of it in the outside world, it wasn't long before infidelity accusations were thrown from both sides, with Stephanie eventually announcing she was pregnant with Jeremy's child, though he has insisted the baby is not his.
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
CHRIS PIZZELLO/AP
They were truly love's young dream in the early 2000s, but things quickly turned sour and they broke hearts all over the world when they announced they'd split.
He later addressed the break-up in his track 'Cry Me A River', and has repeatedly made digs at her over the past decade.
Kanye West and Amber Rose
Michel Dufour via Getty Images
Kanye and Amber split in 2010, but it was years later that he took a swipe at her in the press, suggesting new wife Kim Kardashian had made him take "30 showers" before they got together, because of their relationship.
Amber then caused ripples on social media with #FingersInTheBooty-gate, with Kanye later using Amber as one of 12 celebs in his shocking 'Famous' music video.
Binky Felstead and Alex Mytton
Ben A. Pruchnie via Getty Images
It was one of the most outrageous 'Made In Chelsea' moments ever when one of our fave couples went their separate ways, after it was claimed Alex had been unfaithful.
While he initially owned up to one indiscretion, it later transpired that an entire orgy had taken place without his girlfriend's knowledge, and their relationship swiftly ended.
Rita Ora and Rob Kardashian
CopettiPhotofabREXShutterstock
Rob was furious with Rita when they broke up, posting a string of crude tweets about her, including one where he accused her of 'cheating on him with 20 dudes'.
Kelly Brook and David McIntosh
JB Lacroix via Getty Images
We're seeing a bit of a pattern here, but it was only long after their 'amicable' split that things appeared to turn sour for David McIntosh and Kelly Brook.
Shortly after their break-up, they were both victims of a mass celebrity nude photo hacking, with Kelly publicly tweeting David to tell him: 'Your nob's online. Email me.'
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez
C Flanigan via Getty Images
They haven't been together for years, but it seems these two still have a lot of unfinished business.
Most recently, Selena tweeted Justin to tell him he was being unfair to his Beliebers by blaming them for laying into his new girlfriend, something she knows a whole lot about.
Big Sean and Naya Rivera
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
Things turned really sour between Naya Rivera and Big Sean once they'd ended their relationship, with the 'Glee' actress accusing her ex of stealing her Rolex, something he has vehemently denied since.
Chantelle Houghton and Alex Reid
Doug Peters/Doug Peters
Chantelle publicly blasted Alex in 2012 once they'd called time on their relationship, accusing him of turning their home into a 'sex dungeon' when she was eight months pregnant.
He later issued a public statement in a video, urging Chantelle to allow him to see their baby daughter, Dolly.
Kelly Osbourne and Luke Worrall
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Kelly has never been one for holding back on social media (just ask Dannii Minogue, or her father's former mistress), and this was never more true than when she split with Luke Worrall.
After discovering he'd slept with a model behind her back, Kelly blasted her then-fiancé on social media, calling him the 'biggest piece of shit ever' also accusing him of sleeping with 'hundreds of girls as well as men behind her back'.
Lauren Goodger and Mark Wright
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
The British reality TV romance that had everyone talking finally came to an end in 2012, after the two had been together for 11 years (which The Goodge was in no rush to let anyone forget).
Since marrying Michelle Keegan, Mark has repeatedly blasted his ex, urging her to stop mentioning him in interviews and to 'have some self-respect'.
Robert Pattison and Kristen Stewart
Fred Duval via Getty Images
Twihards were stunned when it emerged that K-Stew (*sigh*) had slept with 'Snow White and the Huntsman' director Rupert Sanders behind R-Patz's (again, *sigh*) back.
The two attempted to get their relationship back on track, but allegedly split when he learned she was still in contact with Rupert.
