Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake have well and truly moved on from what she has described as “one of the world’s biggest break-ups”, as evidenced in their recent Instagram exchange.

On Thursday morning, Britney surprised her followers with a video of herself striking a variety of poses to her famous ex’s track, Nasty.

“This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days,” she joked. “As you can see I’m not really dancing folks... I’m just very bored.”

Addressing her music choice, Britney added: “PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT.”

Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn and boyfriend Sam Asghari were among those to comment on the video soon after it was uploaded, but what no one was expecting was that Justin himself would also send the Womanizer singer a message, posting a string of emojis.

Justin Timberlake responds to Britney Spears’ Instagram post calling him a “genius.” pic.twitter.com/H6EIHRZjiZ — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) April 16, 2020

The two former teen stars were one of the most high-profile couples of the early 2000s, dating for three years until they eventually called it a day in 2002.

Shortly after the split, Justin released one of his biggest tracks, Cry Me A River, which appears to detail the split, and featured a Britney look-a-like in the music video.

New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images Britney and Justin at the height of their relationship in 2001

Britney later claimed that Justin had told her about the video ahead of time, telling her that it was “not a big deal”.

She later branded the music video a “publicity stunt”, claiming he’d told her afterwards: “Well, I got a controversial video.”

“So he got what he wanted,” Britney told Rolling Stone. “I think it looks like such a desperate attempt, personally.”

Frank Trapper via Getty Images The former teen stars made one of their most infamous red carpet appearances at the AMAs in 2001

Britney’s own chart-topping song, Everytime, is perceived by many as her response to Cry Me A River, and her split from Justin.

While Britney has now been dating Sam Asghari since 2016, Justin is married to actress Jessica Biel, with whom he has a son.