Amanda Holden was reduced to tears as she selected her Golden Buzzer act on Saturday’s Britain’s Got Talent.

The judge was emotional during the most recent episode of the ITV talent show, after singing mother and daughter act Sammy and Honey took to the stage.

Honey, 14, said the pair had experienced a “tough” couple of years because her mother was diagnosed with cancer.

ITV Amanda Holden was emotional as she picked her Golden Buzzer act

Sammy, 43, said she is now “absolutely fine”, with her daughter telling the judges: “I’m so grateful for everything. I never thought that when singing along in the car it would bring us to this stage.”

However, their original audition did not go completely to plan, with Simon Cowell asking the pair to return with a different song after their rendition of She Used to Be Mine from the musical Waitress failed to impress.

Returning to perform Freya Ridings’ hit Lost Without You, the judges praised it for being “faultless”.

The pair’s vocals moved Amanda to tears, who said: “Every single lyric you got right and sang just seemed so poignant to your story. It was the most wonderful thing to witness.”

She then lept up to hit her Golden Buzzer, sending the act straight through to the live semi finals.

Sammy and Honey join David Walliams’ Golden Buzzer act, signing choir Sign Along With Us, Ant and Dec’s pick, comedy pianist Jon Courtenay, and Simon’s choice, 12-year-old singer Fayth Ifil.

They have all been automatically granted a place in the live shows, which had been due to take place over the last week of May, but ITV has confirmed they will now be held later in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday’s pre-recorded auditions episode also featured a children’s choir from Hampshire who performed a song about climate change.

“You are exactly what I was hoping we would find this year,” Simon said.