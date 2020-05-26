This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Fox News' Brit Hume Face-Mask Shames Joe Biden; Twitter Goes Bonkers

Apparently the cool factor trumps the nearly 100,000 dead in America from COVID-19.

Fox News commentator Brit Hume on Monday tried to face-mask shame US Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden. He indicated that Biden doesn’t look good wearing one ― as if that’s more important than any safety considerations about spreading a virus that has killed nearly 100,000 Americans.

“This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public,” wrote Hume, who posted a photo on Twitter of a masked Biden from Agence France-Presse.

So apparently the “cool factor” is of primary importance to Hume — and Trump.

You can imagine how well that went over on Twitter.

North Dakota’s Republican governor, Doug Burgum, counseled his voters on Friday: “There should be no mask shaming” for those who opt to wear the protective coverings to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. “Dial up your empathy and your understanding,” he urged.

“We’re all in this together, and there’s only one battle we’re fighting, and that’s the battle of the virus,” Burgum said.

As for Hume’s attitude:

