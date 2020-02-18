Brit Awards bosses were forced to think fast during Tuesday night’s live show, when an excited Lewis Capaldi got a bit overly rowdy during his acceptance speech.

Or, at least, we think that’s what happened. Because they pulled the sound as soon as he started speaking.

Early in the ceremony, Lewis was the night’s first winner, swigging from a bottle of Red Stripe as he went up to collect the award for Best New Artist.

After getting up on stage, Lewis gave a massive hug to presenter and friend, Niall Horan, after which he seemed a little in disbelief, leaving the crowd hanging before he began talking.

Lewis Capaldi collects his first ever Brit Award

Then… well, we don’t actually know what happened, because ITV pulled the audio on his speech, with the message “audio muted” flashing up on screen.

Knowing Lewis, though, the chances are it was something not suitable for broadcasting pre-watershed (when we interviewed the singer last year, he managed to drop the F-bomb a total of 17 times in the space of 20 minutes).

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Amazing

And suffice to say, fans on Twitter were disappointed not to have been able to see the speech in full...

Ffs we waited that long for @LewisCapaldi’s speech & then they muted it 👊🏼 I wanna know what he said! #Brits2020 — Stephanie Millard (@StephCMillard) February 18, 2020

PLAY LEWIS’S SWEARY AUDIO YOU COWARDS #BRITs — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) February 18, 2020

Lewis Capaldi gets a full “audio muted” because of course. #BRITS — Scott Reid 🔍 (@scottreid1980) February 18, 2020

Lewis Capaldi downing a bottle of Red Stripe live on stage and getting his entire acceptance speech for Best New Artist muted is exactly what I needed to see 😂😂😂 #Brits2020 — Tom Levins (@Tom_Levins) February 18, 2020

Why did they mute the entirety of Lewis Capaldi’s speech? #Brits2020 pic.twitter.com/Zq9nPH40xC — Sharon’s Passport Photo (@ohwattsoccuring) February 18, 2020

#Brits2020 What did Lewis Capaldi say for his speech? Anyone in the audience able to help? — Steph is real tired of this 🦄 🦋 🦊 🌟 (@Melancholic4Evr) February 18, 2020

Love the thought of the media stuck in the arena with no mobile signal all desperate to tweet what Lewis Capaldi said in his speech #BRITs — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) February 18, 2020

@LewisCapaldi awww man well done, but stupid ITV cut yer speech what did you say 🤔🤔🤔 — rosaleen tracey (@RosaleenTracey) February 18, 2020

I swear to god I need to know what @LewisCapaldi’s speech was... fully bleeped! #Brits2020 — Nathan Waddell (@Nathan_7) February 18, 2020

why was lewis capaldi’s speech muted?? #brits — aisling (@kozmopolitxn) February 18, 2020

We should launch an investigative podcast to find out what was in Lewis Capaldi's speech #Brits2020 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 18, 2020

As if they muted his whole speech 😂 #BRITs2020 — Burnessie (@charliejburness) February 18, 2020

Fans in the arena have claimed on social media the singer said “thank you very fucking much”, before leaving the stage.

Lewis Capaldi said:

“Thank you very fucking much, I’ll see you later”



That’s why his acceptance speech was cut out LMAOOO😂😂#Brits2020 #LewisCapaldi pic.twitter.com/F2Y65n0DTm — skyerenaee (@skyerenaee1) February 18, 2020

It’s fair to say that this year’s Brit Awards truly belonged to Lewis Capaldi. Not only did he perform his chart-topping ballad Someone You Loved early in the night, he was also nominated for a total of four awards, more than any other star on the night, joint with Dave.

He also well and truly stole the show on the red carpet, where he struck a variety of hilarious poses.

