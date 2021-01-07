Jono Searle via Getty Images Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a three-day lockdown for Greater Brisbane.

Greater Brisbane will go into lockdown for three days after the more infectious UK strain of the virus was found in hotel quarantine.

Queensland has recorded nine new COVID-19 cases in hotel quarantine as the state’s premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Friday announced the tough restrictions in a bid to get ahead of the outbreak.

The stay-at-home order will start 6pm Friday.

A mutant strain of coronavirus sweeping across London and the south east of England has prompted EU nations to restrict inbound flights from the UK.

This week more than one million people in England – or one in 50 – had coronavirus in the first week of January, official statistics suggest.

The Brisbane women in her 20s, who resides in the south side suburb of Algester, had symptoms on Wednesday and tested positive. The woman worked as a cleaner at the Hotel Grand Chancellor Brisbane.

Authorities said she has been infectious since January 2. Current contact tracing alerts for venues and areas can be found here.

“We know that this UK strain is highly infectious. It is 70% more infectious and we are going to go hard and we are going to go early to do everything we can to stop the spread of this virus,” Palaszczuk said at a press conference.



“Greater Brisbane will be entering a three day lockdown. That will be Metro North, Metro South, West Moreton.

“The areas that will be declared Greater Brisbane will be the council areas of Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Moreton, and Redlands.

“Think of it as a long weekend at home. We need to do this.



“If we do not do this now, it could end up being a 30-day lockdown.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the decision was a “wise call”.

Wise call by Qld Premier @AnnastaciaMP to have a brief lockdown to enable Queensland health authorities to get on top of the UK strain case in Brisbane.



A big thanks in advance to everyone in greater Brisbane for their patience in coming days.



This will buy much needed time. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 7, 2021

Brisbane residents will only be able to leave their homes for four reasons including essential work, exercising in your neighbourhood, shopping for essential items and providing care.

Homes can have two visitors and masks will be mandatory for three days with a $200 fine for those who don’t comply.

Here are the new rules: 20 people allowed at funerals 10 people weddings 2 visitors to a household Takeaway service only at cafes, pubs and restaurants Aged care homes, prisons, disability accomodation and hospitals will have no visitors Non-essential businesses to close until Monday No community sport Places of worship will close Exercise and travel in own neighbourhood only