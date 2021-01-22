Netflix has announced a second series of the hit period drama Bridgerton is to begin production later this year.

On Thursday afternoon, the streaming platform shared a montage of clips from the first episode, alongside with the message: “Prepare for another social season! @Bridgerton shall be back for Season 2!”

Prepare for another social season! @Bridgerton shall be back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/cYbgIhPUbC — Netflix (@netflix) January 21, 2021

A second tweet posted from a different Netflix account hinted at one major shift in the second series of the Shondaland drama, which read: “And according to Lady Whistledown, ‘Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season’.”

And according to Lady Whistledown, "Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season" https://t.co/hFmBHEugAJ — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) January 21, 2021

In honour of the news, Netflix shared a new edition of “Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers”, which read: “The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season.

“I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion. The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the spring of 2021.”

While the first series of Bridgerton focussed largely on the romance between Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Hastings, the Duke of Hastings, it seems Jonathan Bailey’s character will take centre stage in the new episodes.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Jonathan Bailey on the set of Bridgerton

The letter continued: “This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.

“However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue.”

Netflix Netflix announced the news in a very Bridgerton way

We think that’s Netflix’s way of saying “we don’t know exactly when Bridgerton’s going to be back on our screens, so give us a minute before you go demanding a start date”.

Bridgerton is the first show produced for Netflix by Shondaland, after TV super-producer Shonda Rhimes signed a multi-year deal with the streaming service back in 2017.

The period drama was an immediate hit for Netflix following its debut on Christmas Day.

Other big shows to come from the Shondaland production company include Grey’s Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder and Scandal.