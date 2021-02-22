Bridgerton's Sizzling Regé-Jean Page Burns Down The Cast, Gets 'SNL' Audience Screaming In Monologue

Cast members Aidy Bryant, Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman — who dressed up as Page’s co-star Phoebe Dynevor — turned up to drool. He insisted he was “actually kind of a nerd.” But they weren’t buying it.

Later in the show, Page and Fineman were coached for sex scenes for a faux ‘Bridgerton’ episode by creepy substitute “intimacy coaches” played by Pete Davidson and Mikey Day.