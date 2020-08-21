Brad Pitt has denied speculation that he and Harry Styles are to appear in a new film together.

On Wednesday, a listing on the film distributor Vértice Cine’s website began doing the rounds online, sparking rumours that the former One Direction star would be making a return to the silver screen.

The listing named Faster, Cheaper, Better as an upcoming movie starring both Brad and Harry, as well as claiming Dan Gilroy – who previously helmed Nightcrawler and the Netflix offering Velvet Buzzsaw – would be directing it.

Understandably, the rumours sparked a big reaction from Harry’s die-hard fans, who were all rather excited about the prospect of seeing the star back on the big screen…

Well this would be awesome! Sounds like a cool movie and of course a huge bonus If @Harry_Styles is casted. https://t.co/K2ZOQLgNxo — Amy Colleen ¹ᴰ❤²⁸ ×͜× (@l0vingkind28) August 19, 2020

we're really getting Harry Styles and Brad Pitt on the same screen pic.twitter.com/F1Blghkqk2 — Mila⁹¹🦕 (@mrloverman91) August 19, 2020

However, it didn’t take long for Brad Pitt’s rep to shoot down the reports, confirming to ET Canada that they are “false”.

HuffPost UK has also learned that rumours of Harry Styles’ involvement in the film are not accurate.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock/David Fisher Harry Styles

If nothing else, the film Faster, Cheaper, Better does exist, though, with Dan previously speaking about the project in an interview with Deadline, describing it as being “a big multi-narrative film, set over two decades in multiple locales”.

Vertice Cine’s site suggested the film focuses on “great and inevitable changes that are coming in the trucking industry”.

Harry Styles made his film debut in the 2017 Christopher Nolan war epic Dunkirk, an ensemble piece which also starred Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy and Fionn Whitehead .

More recently, the Watermelon Sugar star was tipped to play Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, though it was later claimed he’d ultimately turned down the role.

Meanwhile, Brad last appeared in the Quentin Tarantino offering Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which earned him his second Academy Award, and his first for acting.