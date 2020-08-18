Cool Exes Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Are Reuniting For A Live Table Read

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston backstage at the SAG Awards in 2019.

The last time Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited (the absolute thrill of that wrist grab remains unmatched) it forced a nation to look in the mirror and ask themselves: Should I send that risky text to an ex?

Hopefully, cooler heads prevailed, but it’s far more likely to happen amid a global pandemic. So prepare your mind, body and soul for the blondest and most famous exes around to play with your heart once again, as they both are set to appear at a virtual live table read of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”

Confused? No, you haven’t accidentally stumbled into Spicoli’s weed stash. While Pitt and Aniston were not part of Amy Heckerling’s classic 1982 high-school comedy, a new all-star cast, including Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding and Shia LaBeouf, has assembled to celebrate the film’s 38th anniversary.

But, of course, you couldn’t do it without Sean Penn, who played the loveable stoner in the film, as he’ll also be on hand for the event on Friday.

Hosted by comedian Dane Cook, the “Feelin’ Alive” charity live-reading will raise funds for Penn’s emergency relief nonprofit CORE, supporting at-risk communities amid the COVID-19 crisis, as well as the prison reform organization REFORM Alliance.

Penn said he will not be reprising his role as Jeff Spicoli (Brad, this is yours for the taking) but was “very confident in the new guy.”

“I’m always game for a giggle. So, to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work, then consider us fully onboard to play!” he added in a statement to Deadline.

It all goes down on CORE’s official Facebook page and TikTok at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT with Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe opening the event with a special introduction.

Pitt and Aniston, of course, were married from 2000 to 2005 before splitting, remarrying and then divorcing a different set of famous spouses. Fans, however, have kept the flame alive ever since then.