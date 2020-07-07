President Donald Trump’s recent obsession with statues took a turn for the strange this week when his campaign released an ad vowing to protect one ― in Brazil.

“We will protect this,” the social media ad, which ran under both Trump’s name and the name of Vice President Mike Pence stated.

Just one problem: The ad used an image of the instantly recognizable Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as spotted by The Daily Beast:

Trump campaign ads over the weekend vowed to protect a new statue: "Christ the Redeemer" in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil https://t.co/8BdKz6kdfe pic.twitter.com/iFob0uSRl3 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 6, 2020

Trump has vowed to protect statues of the Confederate generals who killed Americans in a doomed effort to support slavery. He has also claimed that people want to remove statues of Jesus Christ.

Until now, anyway, his focus has been on U.S. statues.

Trump’s critics on Twitter offered up a geography lesson:

[50k people get diagnosed with COVID-19 every day]

As your president, It's my duty to protect

[130k people in the US have died from COVID-19 so far]

the most sacred of American monuments,

[there's no plan in place moving forward]

