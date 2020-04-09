Boris Johnson To Spend Third Night In Intensive Care But Making 'Steady Progress'

Boris Johnson is making “steady progress” but will spend a third night in an intensive care unit in hospital, Downing Street has said.

The prime minister was admitted to London’s St Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday suffering with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

A No.10 spokesperson said: “The prime minister continues to make steady progress. He remains in intensive care.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said at Wednesday’s Downing Street press conference Johnson was “sitting up” and “engaging” with medics.

The PM is not on a ventilator but has been receiving oxygen support and round-the-clock care from medics.

“The latest from the hospital is the prime minister remains in intensive care where his condition is improving,” said Sunak.

“I can also tell you that he has been sitting up in bed and engaging positively with the clinical team.

“The prime minister is not only my colleague and my boss but also my friend, and my thoughts are with him and his family.”

First secretary of state Dominic Raab is deputising for Johnson while he is in hospital. The foreign secretary on Tuesday described the PM as a “fighter” who would “pull through” and be back at the helm “in short order”.

Sunak added on Wednesday: “The news about the PM reminds us how indiscriminate this disease is.

“Nearly everyone will know someone who has been affected – friends, family, neighbours, colleagues.

“This is a terrible virus that respects no boundaries of status or geography or vocation.”