Boris Johnson Awake And Breathing Without Ventilator In Intensive Care

Boris Johnson is breathing without a ventilator and is in “good spirits” while being treated in intensive care for coronavirus symptoms, Downing Street has said.

The UK prime minister was transferred to the intensive care unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Monday evening as his condition worsened.

On Tuesday afternoon, the PM’s official spokesperson said: “The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits. He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and is breathing without any other treatment.

“He has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support.”

KGC-254/STAR MAX/IPx UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive with coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary and first secretary of state, is currently standing in for the prime minister.

The pressure on the government was underlined this morning when it emerged that Michael Gove – one of the senior ministers leading the government’s response to the crisis – had been forced to self-isolate after a family member displayed symptoms.

Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday evening, 10 days after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Downing Street said at the time that the move was a “precautionary step” as his symptoms of a cough and high temperature were continuing to persist after 10 days in self-isolation.

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain.



Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

Initially he was said to have been continuing to work from his hospital bed and was receiving his ministerial red boxes.

But by 7pm on Monday, the decision was made to transfer him to intensive care so that a ventilator was close at hand if required.

The cabinet was informed shortly afterwards and the move was made public in an announcement by No 10 shortly after 8pm.