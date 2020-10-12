Borat Sagdiyev ― the comic alter ego of British actor Sacha Baron Cohen ― joined Twitter on Friday and wasted no time in taunting President Donald Trump.

The fake Kazakh reporter went on a Trump-worthy tweetstorm offering sarcastic praise of the president and his devastating mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Premiere Trump true leader - he have prove himself stronger than more than 200,000 of his American subjects!” read one post referencing Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, which came after he ignored safety guidelines and downplayed the virus for months.

Another said, “Trump so strong he did not even need to drink bleach to stay alive!” ― a reminder of the president’s bonkers suggestion that consuming disinfectant could be a treatment for the disease.

It’s unclear if Cohen himself is tweeting from the verified account, and representatives for the actor did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for more information.

However, the feed is most likely a publicity stunt ahead of the October 23 release of the sequel to Cohen’s 2006 mockumentary “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.”

