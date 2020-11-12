Borat Co-star Maria Bakalova Reveals What Happened In That Room With Rudy Giuliani

“Sacha jumped into the room quickly, because he’s been worried about me,” she told the newspaper. “So, if he were late, I don’t know how things were going to go. But he came just in time.”

In the film, Bakalova ― who is 24 ― plays Borat’s 15-year-old daughter, Tutar, who scores an interview with Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump. After the interview, which was conducted in a hotel suite, they head into a bedroom. Bakalova helps Giuliani remove his mic and Giuliani lies back in bed and sticks his hands down his pants, which he said was to tuck his shirt back in.

Amazon Video

That’s when Cohen’s Borat burst into the room.

“She’s 15, she’s too old for you,” he said as he and Bakalova fled the scene.

Giuliani called the police.

“I was kind of scared that something would happen,” Bakalova told the Times. “But fortunately, we escaped.”

So was Giuliani really tucking in his shirt?

“We want everybody to see the movie and judge for themselves,” she said at first. Asked again, she took a long pause.

“What do you think he was doing?” she asked.

So did Bakalova feel bad for Giuliani after he became the butt of jokes around the world because of the scene.