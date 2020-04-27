SAEED KHAN via Getty Images Beachgoers enjoy their first swim after Bondi Beach reopened following a five week closure in Sydney on April 28, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sydney’s Bondi Beach reopened Tuesday morning, more than a month after it was closed due to thousands of people disregarding social distancing rules.

The beach is opened for exercise only with people funnelled to the water through tape, as NSW takes further steps to ease lockdown restrictions caused by the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Rangers are on standby to tell surfers and swimmers to leave their possessions on the sand.

With temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius and overcast skies, the weather was not exactly perfect for the beach but the ABC reported 600 people went through the gates before 9am.

Local council has said the reopening is meant to be for locals only but HuffPost understands rangers are not checking IDs at this time.

Here are the best images and reactions to the reopening of Bondi (and nearby Bronte):

