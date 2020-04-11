Blake Lively Thirsts For Ryan Reynolds' Personal Trainer On Instagram

Sheltering in place has Blake Lively dreaming about some beefcake on the side.

“The Shallows” star shared a photo of husband Ryan Reynolds’ ripped personal trainer Don Saladino on Instagram Thursday and wrote: “@vancityreynolds I keep swiping right. This thing isn’t working.”

Lively, of course, was referring to the swipe to indicate interest on the Tinder dating app, but it was all in good fun to help Saladino pitch his workouts on his Instagram.

Instagram

Reynolds originally posted the promotion on his Instagram story.

Reynolds and Lively have kept the laughs and the good deeds coming during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair donated $1 million last month to feed the hungry as Lively joked about Reynolds’ “emotional distancing” from her mother. They also gave $400,000 to overwhelmed New York City hospitals.